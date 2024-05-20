EU Offers Condolences Over Demise Of Iranian Pres. Raisi

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) offers its condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials involved in the tragic helicopter crash on Sunday, said the EU High Representative Josep Borrell on Monday.

In a statement, Borrell conveyed the EU sympathies to the families of all the victims and to the Iranian citizens affected by this tragic event.

Iranian state television announced early Monday that President Raisi and the accompanying delegation, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, were killed in a helicopter crash. The aircraft was carrying them from East Azerbaijan province where Raisi was attending a ceremony. (end)

gta













MENAFN20052024000071011013ID1108234228