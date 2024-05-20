Gold hits record highs amid prospects of US interest rate cuts

(MENAFN) Gold prices surged to unprecedented levels on Monday, propelled by mounting expectations of an imminent interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. The precious metal soared by 1.4 percent in instant transactions, reaching an all-time high of USD2,448.98 per ounce by 0614 GMT, before peaking at USD2,449.89 earlier in the session. Similarly, US gold futures experienced a notable uptick of 1.5 percent, climbing to USD2,453.20.



The catalyst behind this remarkable surge in gold prices stems from indications of a slowdown in inflation within the United States, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve may soon implement its first interest rate cut. Recent data revealed signs of decelerating inflation trends, leading investors to anticipate a 65 percent likelihood of a rate cut by September. The weakening of the dollar index further buoyed gold's appeal, as the precious metal priced in US currency became increasingly attractive to buyers compared to other currencies.



Market focus has shifted towards the upcoming release of the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve Board meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, alongside commentary from numerous Board officials. These insights are anticipated to provide further clarity on the central bank's stance and potential policy adjustments in response to prevailing economic conditions.



In parallel to gold's rally, silver also experienced substantial gains in spot transactions, surging by 1.9 percent to USD32.08 per ounce. This surge propelled silver to its highest level in over 11 years, underscoring the broader bullish sentiment pervading the precious metals market. As investors closely monitor developments within the Federal Reserve and economic indicators, the precious metals landscape continues to evolve amidst shifting expectations and market dynamics.

