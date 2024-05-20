Major growth in passenger and cargo traffic at UAE airports

(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) witnessed a notable surge in airport activity during the initial three months of this year, as revealed by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority. Total passenger numbers soared to 36.5 million during this period, marking a robust growth of 14.7 percent compared to the corresponding timeframe last year. Among these passengers were 10,723,639 arrivals and 10,874,232 departures, with an additional 14,944,466 recorded in transit.



In a statement issued on Monday, the Civil Aviation Authority attributed this substantial growth in the aviation sector to several factors, including increased activity within the trade, tourism, and travel sectors of the country. Moreover, the surge in global demand for air travel has further bolstered these numbers, underlining the UAE's strategic position as a hub for international connectivity.



Particularly noteworthy was the remarkable expansion in air freight movement witnessed during the first quarter of 2024. The volume of air freight surged to 1.1 million tons, representing an impressive growth rate of 32 percent compared to the same period last year. Of this volume, imports accounted for 269,526 tons, while exports stood at 119,490 tons, with approximately 714,446 tons recorded in transit. The UAE's national carriers played a significant role in this surge, contributing approximately 68 percent to the total air freight movement of goods during the period.



This data underscores the resilience and dynamism of the UAE's aviation sector, positioning it as a vital contributor to the country's economic growth and global connectivity. As the aviation industry continues to evolve, the UAE remains committed to fostering an environment conducive to further expansion and innovation within this critical sector.

