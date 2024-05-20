(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, is at the forefront of a campaign poised to reshape U.S. finance.



His initiative challenges the stricter capital requirements, reflecting the dynamic interaction between top banks and regulators.



Launched last year, this movement is on the verge of significantly altering the financial landscape.



Discussions are ongoing among the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).



They are contemplating a plan that would significantly reduce the proposed capital increases by about 50% for major banks such as JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs.



These negotiations are crucial and aim to finalize the capital rules by the end of the year, though the results are still pending.



If passed, this policy change would be a significant win for Dimon and other banking leaders, indicating a power shift from Washington to Wall Street.



The banks argue that the stringent original regulations would drastically reduce their profits and limit their lending capacity.



In a fall meeting in Washington, Dimon told peers to bypass Michael Barr, the Fed's Vice Chair for Supervision.



He pushed for direct talks with other Fed leaders, particularly Chair Jerome Powell , to modify capital rules.

Capital Controversy: Big Banks Battle the Fed

This strategy was evident in multiple meetings between bank CEOs like Dimon and Powell from July to March last year.



Barr also participated, joining 15 discussions with these CEOs during that time, including later meetings with Dimon.



Barr acknowledged the depth of these interactions, highlighting the significant influence of the banking lobby.



This dialogue highlights the substantial role financial leaders play in shaping policy.



It marks a key moment in U.S. financial regulation, balancing safety and market functionality through industry-government collaboration.

