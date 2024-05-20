(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week's focus is once again on the direction of U.S. interest rates, with several key events scheduled between May 20 and May 24.



Jerome Powell, the Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve , began early by delivering a speech at the Georgetown Law School graduation on Sunday (May 19).



This significant event marked the start of a noftable week.



Notably, due to a positive COVID-19 test and symptoms, Powell's address was delivered via a pre-recorded video at 4:30 PM.



Additionally, on Sunday at 10:15 PM, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) announced its interest rate decision.



Looking ahead, American monetary policy will continue to dominate discussions, with new statements expected from three Federal Reserve officials this week.







Michael Barr, Christopher Waller, and Philip Jefferson are scheduled to speak at events accessible on the Fed's YouTube page.



On Tuesday, Barr and Waller will make official statements again.



The highlight of the week comes on Wednesday, with the release of the minutes from the Fed's latest interest rate decision on May 1.



The minutes will detail the deliberations that led to maintaining the rates between 5.25% and 5.50%.



With recent employment and inflation data showing moderation, the market is eager for insights into the Fed's confidence levels and potential rate cuts later this year.

Fed Highlights This Week: Key Speeches and Rate Decision Minutes

In Brazil, the economic calendar is lighter this week, with attention turning to the aftermath of heavy rainfall in Rio Grande do Sul.



The Focus Bulletin, released on Monday, might adjust key economic forecasts such as inflation, GDP, the Selic rate, and the dollar exchange rate.



Additionally, the Federal Revenue of Brazil is expected to announce the government's revenue collection for April soon.



In corporate news, Nvidia and XP are set to release their first-quarter financial results for 2024.

Economic Calendar – May 20 to May 24

Monday (May 20):







8:25 AM: Focus Bulletin (Banco Central)



10:00 AM: Speeches by Christopher Waller and Michael Barr (Federal Reserve)

11:30 AM: Speech by Philip Jefferson (Federal Reserve)







10:00 AM: Speech by Christopher Waller (Federal Reserve)



12:45 PM: Speech by Michael Barr (Federal Reserve)

Earnings: XP (XPBR31)







3:00 PM: Minutes from the last U.S. monetary policy meeting (Federal Reserve)

Earnings: Nvidia (NVDC34)





No significant indicators





8:30 AM: External sector statistics for April (Banco Central)



Tuesday (May 21)Wednesday (May 22)Thursday (May 23):Friday (May 24):