Centre Directs States To Link Patient Records With Ayushman Bharat Health Account To Maximize Benefits

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: The Centre has directed all state administrations to link the health records of the beneficiaries of different health schemes with the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID to maximize health insurance benefits to people.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.