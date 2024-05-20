Saudi Arabia Calls For Aviation Investments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 20 (KUNA) -- Saudi Transports Minister Saleh Al-Jaser on Monday called for investment in the Kingdom's aviation sector and urged entrepreneurs to seek benefits from planned expansion and renovation of the airports.

In his key statement inaugurating the 2024 Future Aviation Forum, the minister drew attention of the conferees that the Kingdom recorded arrival of some 111 passengers last year, adding that authorities were seeking to expand a number of airports and launching the International King Salman bin Abdulaziz Airport with aim of luring 100 million passengers annually by 2030, in addition to launching the investment funds of the companies, Avilis for aircraft leasing and Riyadh Air.

The transformation in the aviation industry carries with it enormous opportunities to engage the private sector, he affirmed.

On his part, Head of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Abdulaziz Al-Duailej indicated, in a sideline dialogue session, that the Kingdom endeavors to create a new aviation sector of less fuel consumption, of more efficiency and friendly to the environment.

Up to 4,000 aircraft pass through the Saudi skies at peak times per day, he said, indicating the aspiration to create shorter and lower emissions' routes for the flights. (pickup previous)

