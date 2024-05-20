Int'l Nuclear Security Conf. Launches In Vienna

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, May 20 (KUNA) -- Overseen by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the International Conference on Nuclear Security (ICONS), launched in Vienna on Monday.

The conference, extending for five days, is held with the theme "Shaping the Future," and aims to bolster international cooperation in facing nuclear terrorism threats.

Inaugurating the conference will be International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi, with more than 2,000 envoys present.

ICONS, considered a significant event for parties concerned with nuclear security, is in two main parts.

The ministerial section includes national data and interactive sessions with ministers, as for scientific section, it includes discussions and sessions on the technical, legal and organizational aspects of nuclear security.

The conference, in its fourth edition, will handle topics of policies and laws, technology and infrastructure, nuclear security prevention and response. (end)

