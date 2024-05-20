One Killed, One Wounded As Russian Army Shells Dniprovskyi District Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank, hitting one of the enterprises. One person was killed and one was wounded as a result of the enemy shelling.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers launched a strike on the city's Dniprovskyi district. The shells hit one of the enterprises. At least one person was killed and one injured," Prokudin said.

Invaders injure three residents ofregion overnight

According to him, 72 people sustained mine and blast injuries as a result of the enemy shelling.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 19, Russian invaders attacked 19 settlements in the Kherson region, injuring eight people.

Photo is illustrative