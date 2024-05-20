One Person Reported Missing After Strike On Recreation Center In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person is reported missing after Russia's attack on a recreation center in the Kharkiv region on May 19.

The spokesman for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Dmytro Chubenko, told reporters, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Unfortunately, there is still no information. The man's body has not been found. He is still missing," said Chubenko.

Oleksandr Hololobov, the head of the Malodanylivka village community, said that two residents of Cherkaska Lozova were among those killed.

Kharkiv residents were also among the dead, said the mayor of the regional center, Ihor Terekhov.

As reported, on May 19, Russian troops fired Iskander missiles at a recreation center in Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv district. Six people were killed and 28 were injured, including police and ambulance personnel who arrived after the first strike.

In total, 12 people were killed as a result of Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region on May 19.

May 20 was declared a day of mourning in the region.