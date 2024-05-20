Ukrainian Missile Launchers Hit Russian Base Near Luhansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian rocket launchers hit a Russian base in the village of Yuvileine, which is on the outskirts of Luhansk.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Artem Lysogor, Ukrinform reports.

"According to information from open sources, it became known about another successful hit by our rocket launchers on the base of the racists in the village of Yuvileine in the suburbs of Luhans . In local chats, Luhansk residents confirm that a military camp has been set up at the site of the hit in the middle of civilian buildings," the post reads.

Resistance Movement: Russians intensify mobilization inregion amid heavy losses near Vovchansk

Lysogor noted that until 2014, the area was home to an internal affairs academy, which was later taken over by racists.

"The 'honour of a Russian officer' is to hide behind the backs of our compatriots and among our homes. In general, this is nothing new. We congratulate our fighters on a successful hunt, and we are grateful to our people for the exact coordinates," wrote the head of the RMA.

As Ukrinform previously reported, an ammunition depot exploded in Sorokyne, Luhansk region, temporarily occupied by Russia.