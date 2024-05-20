Iran's Three Authority Chiefs Convene For Urgent Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 20 (KUNA) -- Iran's three authority chiefs convened for an urgent meeting Monday with the attendance of first Vice President Mohammad Mokhber following demise of President Ebrahim Raisi in helicopter crash.

The meeting was attended by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'I and the First VP, read a statement affirming that government will continue providing services to nationals.

The top parliamentarian and Chief Justice both confirmed their full cooperation with Mokhber to perform his executive duties.

Mokhber, on his part, affirmed that he would continue on the path of the late President in attending to his duties.

Article 131 of the Iranian constitution stipulates that the first vice president is to take over the presidency following confirmation of Supreme Leader, until early elections are held within a span of 50 days. (end)

