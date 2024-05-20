OPEC Secretary General Mourns Iranian Pres. Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al-Ghais mourned on Monday the death of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Ghais extended his deepest condolences, on behalf of OPEC, to the families of the victims who were killed in the helicopter crash.

Al-Ghais met with Raisi last May in Tehran, during his first official visit, where they discussed the oil and energy international markets.

Iranian state television announced earlier today that President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their accompanying delegation were killed in helicopter crash on the way back from East Azerbaijan province. (end)

