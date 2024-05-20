Iran Declares 5 Day Mourning Over Iran Pres. Raisi's Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 20 (KUNA) -- Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei announced on Monday five days of mourning for President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash with his accompanying delegation.

In a condolence broadcasted on Iranian State Television, Khamenei said that first Vice President of ran Mohammad Mokhber would assume, in accordance with Article 131 of the Constitution, management of executive authority.

Mokhber would be charged, in cooperation with the heads of the legislative and judicial authorities, with taking the necessary measures to elect the new president within a period not exceeding 50 days. (end)

mw













MENAFN20052024000071011013ID1108234037