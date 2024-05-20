Foreign Minister Offers Condolences On Death Of Iranian President And Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 20 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, has extended deepest condolences following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation.In a post on X, Safadi said, "May God have mercy on President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian, and their companions."Safadi also conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the Iranian people, their leadership, and their government, expressing solidarity with them during this difficult time.