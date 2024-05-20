(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Emirates Glass Reforms Digital Printed Glass Production with Tecglass's Vitro-Jet FS Jumbo Line







Acquisition of Vitro-Jet FS Jumbo digital printing production line from Tecglass marks a transformative leap in production efficiency and design flexibility for Emirates Glass

Dubai, UAE, 20th May 2024: Emirates Glass LLC, one of the leading processors of architectural flat glass in the Middle East and a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments has taken another technological leap with the acquisition of Tecglass's Vitro-Jet FS Jumbo digital printing production line. This strategic investment underscores Emirates Glass's steady commitment to innovation and excellence, propelling the company into a new era of digital printed glass production.

The Vitro-Jet FS Jumbo, an advanced digital printing solution tailored for large-scale glass sheets, positions Emirates Glass as a catalyst in the digital transformation of glass manufacturing. This cutting-edge technology empowers Emirates Glass to reproduce intricate graphic designs in the most varied sizes at unprecedented speeds, significantly reducing production time while enhancing flexibility and efficiency.

Rizwanulla Khan, Executive President of Emirates Glass, expressed his enthusiasm for the transformative potential of this acquisition, stating, 'The addition of the Vitro-Jet FS Jumbo digital printing production line marks a pivotal moment for Emirates Glass. This cutting-edge technology empowers us to deliver innovative, customized glass solutions on a scale never seen before. It perfectly aligns with the Company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the glass industry.'

This state-of-the-art digital printing production line can deliver high-resolution, vibrant prints on jumbo-sized glass sheets. This technological breakthrough expands the company's capacity to produce fully customized glass panels for architectural and interior applications, offering unparalleled design flexibility to meet the diverse aesthetic preferences of the industry.

Emirates Glass's digitally printed glass products transcend conventional limitations, offering a multitude of applications to elevate architectural designs. From embellishing facades with vibrant motifs to illuminating interiors with captivating skylights, the Company's innovative solutions redefine spaces with sophistication and style. From enhancing partitions for privacy or adorning doors with bespoke designs, Emirates Glass's products seamlessly integrate functionality and aesthetics.

The Vitro-Jet FS Jumbo's exclusive Fast Frame Printing Tool revolutionizes installations, making it ideal for a wide range of applications including IG Units, frameless windows, and solar panels, demonstrating Emirates Glass's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence.



