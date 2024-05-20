Anya Taylor-Joy’S Favourite Weapon From ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Is The Knuckle-Gun: IANS Interview

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga', shared that the 'Mad Max' franchise teaches an artiste to be highly resourceful.

The actress also shared that her favourite prop from the film's set is the knuckle-gun.

A knuckle-gun is basically a knuckle duster, a gun, and a knife fused together to make a single weapon.

The actress told IANS in an interview that the most incredible thing about working with director George Miller is that before even stepping on the set, the artiste analyses and dissects the script.

Taylor-Joy told IANS: "Given that 'Mad Max' is a universe where everything is scarce, it teaches you to be resourceful. Every object that you encounter has to have a purpose. When I first landed in Australia, I called our production designer, and he walked me through all the props. I fell in love with the knuckle-gun. It's a knuckle duster, a gun, and a knife all rolled into one. We created the entire story of the knuckle-gun. I love attaching meaning to these things."

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga', which is the fifth film in the 'Mad Max' franchise, is a post-apocalyptic action-adventure film that serves as both a spin-off and prequel to 'Mad Max: Fury Road.'

Talking about being a part of the 'Mad Max' universe, Taylor-Joy said that what makes the franchise stand out is that it is directed by only one man, George Miller.

“You know that when he is at the helm, things will work out perfectly," she said.

The actress told IANS: "We all felt very protected and safe with George. Like the rest of the world, I fell in love with 'Mad Max: Fury Road', and I never imagined being a part of this franchise. It was just thrilling to be a part of a cinematic universe that is so thrilling and is put so meticulously together."

Taylor-Joy said that she went into the experience of working on 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' wanting to be tested and see“how far I can push myself, and I definitely got that experience."

'Mad Max' is set in a post-apocalyptic world. With the discourse and the disposition of the current generation, does she think a dystopia of sorts has already started to kick in?

The actress said,“The growing apathy absolutely scares me. But, having said that, I will say that we can't afford to lose compassion and what we feel for a fellow human being. We should do our absolute best to be kind and empathetic towards others, and hope for a better future."

Presented by Warner Bros. Pictures, 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' is a Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in Indian theatres on May 23 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.