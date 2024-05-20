Iran Declares Five Days Of Mourning After President Raisi's Death

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Tehran: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced on Monday five days of mourning for President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash.
"I announce five days of public mourning and offer my condolences to the dear people of Iran," said Khamenei in an official statement a day after the death of Raisi and other officials in the crash in East Azerbaijan province.
