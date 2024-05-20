Agreement Signed To Enhance Water Supply Systems In Fuheis, Mahis

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 20 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Water and Irrigation signed an agreement on Monday to implement a project aimed at enhancing the efficiency of water supply systems in the Fuheis and Mahis areas. The project, valued at JD15.8 million, is a significant step towards improving water management and service delivery in these regions.Minister of Water Raed Abu Saud, who presided over the signing ceremony, emphasized the Ministry's commitment to expediting the implementation of new water networks and upgrading existing systems. These efforts are crucial in addressing the substantial challenges posed by increasing water demand and rectifying previous service disruptions."The implementation of this project will elevate the level of service provided to citizens in Fuheis and Mahis by transitioning to natural flow pumping.This method extends the lifespan of the water networks and enhances both efficiency and equity in water distribution," stated Minister Abu Saud.The Minister highlighted ongoing initiatives to mitigate the impact of rising water demand across the Kingdom. He assured that projects are progressing under the supervision of relevant authorities, adhering to modern systems and the highest quality standards.The agreement particularly focuses on improving water distribution in Fuheis and Mahis within the Balqa Governorate, benefiting over 50,000 residents and increasing revenue.The comprehensive project strategy includes restructuring and rehabilitating distribution networks, replacing 10,000 subscriber meters with smart electronic meters, and implementing a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system. This system will be integrated with the central network of Miyahuna, ensuring efficient monitoring and control.Minister Abu Saud expressed gratitude for the support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which provided the necessary funding for this and other vital water and wastewater projects. This support is critical in addressing the water sector's challenges amid escalating demand.The project is part of a broader water loss reduction initiative funded by USAID. Its goals include improving water supply management across the capital and other governorates to meet increasing demand, particularly during the summer. Additionally, it aligns with the Ministry's target to reduce water loss by 2 percent annually and achieve a 25 percent reduction by 2040.