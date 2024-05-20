Kuwait's DGCA Chief, ICAO Secretary General Discuss Bilateral Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 20 (KUNA) -- Head of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Humoud Al-Sabah discussed on Monday with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Secretary General Juan Carlos bilateral cooperation.

In a statement to KUNA, Sheikh Humoud Al-Sabah said that the meeting took place in Riyadh on the sidelines of the third edition of the Future Aviation Forum 2024.

During the meeting, both sides agreed on more cooperation between ICAO and Kuwait in the field of safety, security, navigation and strategic aerial transportation, he said.

He added that both sides also agreed on cooperation in the field of training and qualifying national competencies to help develop Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation in the future. (end)

