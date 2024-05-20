Future Aviation Forum Begins In Saudi Arabia, Attended By Top Leaders

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 20 (KUNA) -- The 2024 Future Aviation Forum themed boosting global aerial connectivity began in the Saudi capital on Monday with participation of Chair of Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Mubarak Al-Sabah.

The inaugural session of the three-day forum was addressed by several aviation leaders, namely Saudi Transports Minister Saleh Al-Jaser, Chair of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Salvatore Sciacchitano and Head of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Abdulaziz Al-Duailej. The latter addressed current developments in the aviation and transport industries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Other lecturers were the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Airports Council International (ACI) luis Felipe de Oliveira, Chief Executive Officer of Riyadh Air Tony Douglas and representatives of other global aviation stakeholders.

The forum has brought together more than 5,000 leaders and experts of the civil aviation industry from more than 120 countries and organizations as well as major entrepreneurs in the sector.

The agenda addresses plans for facing prior challenges in global aviation and potential investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, estimated on paper at USD 100 billion. Moreover, the venue is expected to witness signing of more than 70 deals, worth USD 12 billion.

The forum, held in its third edition, is the first of other identical activities in the rest of the week.

The kingdom will host later in the week the seventh meeting of civil aviation leaders in the Middle East, a meeting of a commission tasked with monitoring aviation safety in the Middle East and North Africa and sessions of bodies affiliated to the Arab Aviation Organization. (end)

