New KTM 990 DUKE Will Be Presented At KTM AVTODOM Dealerships

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Fans of speed and technical excellence will see the new model of the KTM 990 DUKE liter naked bike. It will appear in KTM AVTODOM dealerships in early summer.



The KTM brand timed the release of this motorcycle to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the DUKE series. The new model embodies the wildest expectations of brand fans. The 2024 KTM 990 DUKE features an updated 947cc LC8c engine from the KTM 890 DUKE R. cm power 123 hp and torque 103 N*m. This is the most powerful and at the same time the most compact engine in its class. At the same time, the total weight of the motorcycle is only 179 kg. The design of the KTM 990 DUKE is lightweight and durable. It is equipped with WP APEX suspension. This ensures precision and stability in corners. The WP APEX fork is equipped with five-stage rebound and compression adjusters. The five-way adjustable WP APEX Monotube rear shock also features a manual spring preload adjuster.



The design of the new KTM 990 DUKE comes in two variants - Black and the signature Electric Orange. It was created specifically in honor of DUKE's thirtieth anniversary. The appearance of the motorcycle reflects its predatory nature and readiness for maximum speed and drive. Daytime running lights are located on the headlight profile. The light intensity is adjusted automatically depending on weather conditions. The KTM 990 DUKE also features the Coming Home function. The headlight remains on for several seconds after the ignition is turned off.



KTM AVTODOM dealership centers are located in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Krasnodar. These are equipped with modern service centers that provide comfortable and fast service. A wide range of original KTM motorcycle equipment, spare parts and additional equipment are available to customers. New KTM motorcycles and used motorcycles are presented in the showrooms. They can be purchased on credit, leasing and through the trade-in program. The range of KTM motorcycles presented at dealerships includes the limited series BRABUS 1300 R, KTM 890 ADVENTERE R RALLY and the most popular models of the TRAVEL, NAKED, MX, ENDURO, SPORTS TOURER and SUPERMOTO series.



"We are pleased to present the new KTM 990 DUKE at the height of the 2024 motorcycle season. KTM brand motorcycles are the embodiment of innovation and technical excellence. The new KTM 990 DUKE has a distinctly sporty character. It attracts with its bold design and agility combined with power and speed. We are waiting for future owners of the new model at KTM AVTODOM dealerships", Dmitry Smolyakov, Head of the KTM AVTODOM distribution department, commented.



