               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of Republic Of Cameroon


5/20/2024 5:17:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Paul Biya,President of the Republic of Cameroon, on the occasion of thenational holiday of the Republic of Cameroon, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, Isincerely congratulate you and, through you, all your people on theoccasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Cameroon.

On this festive day, I extend my best regards to you and wishthe friendly people of Cameroon everlasting peace andprosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 17 May 2024"

MENAFN20052024000195011045ID1108233891


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search