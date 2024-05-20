President Ilham Aliyev Receives Speaker Of Latvian Saeima And Her Accompanying Delegation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receivedSpeaker of the Latvian Saeima Daiga Mieriņa and her accompanyingdelegation on May 20, Azernews reports.
MENAFN20052024000195011045ID1108233889
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.