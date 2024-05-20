President Ilham Aliyev Receives Speaker Of Latvian Saeima And Her Accompanying Delegation

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receivedSpeaker of the Latvian Saeima Daiga Mieriņa and her accompanyingdelegation on May 20, Azernews reports.

