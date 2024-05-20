Kuwait's Al-Rajhi 5Th In 400M Final At Kobe Para Athletics Championships

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national team player Faisal Al-Rajhi finished fifth in the men's 400 meters T54 final, at the Para Athletics World Championships, Monday.

He clocked 46.78 seconds, while China's Hu Yang earned the gold medal in a Championship record of 44.98 seconds in the event at the Kobe Universiade Memorial Stadium, Western Japan.

On Saturday, Al-Rajhi, 25, secured the gold medal in 5,000-meter wheelchair race, making a remarkable achievement ahead of the upcoming Paralympic Games in Paris 2024.

He is also set to compete in 1,500 meters and 800 meters races in the Kobe games.

In the nine-day championships through May 25, Kuwait has sent four athletes, Al-Rajhi, Dhari Buti in the men's shot put F37, Tokyo Paralympics bronze medalist Faisal Sorour in the men's shot put F63 and Malak Ali in the women's javelin throw F54. (end)

mk













MENAFN20052024000071011013ID1108233832