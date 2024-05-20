GCC Expresses Sorrow Over Iranian Pres., Accompanying Delegation Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 20 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council expressed on Monday its deepest condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the accompanying delegation who were killed in a helicopter crash.

A statement by the GCC revealed that Jassem Al-Budaiwi -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) -- extended his deepest condolences on the demise of President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation following the tragic accident.

The Secretary General also reaffirmed the solidarity of the GCC with the Government and people of Iran in these difficult circumstances, and extended his sincere condolences and deep sympathy to the families of the victims in this great calamity. (end)

