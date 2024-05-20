Kuwait Amir Patronizes, Attends Final Match Of Amir Cup Tues.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will patronize and attend on Tuesday the final of the 2023-24 season Amir football cup. The match will be held at 7:15 pm local-time in the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium and will pit Qadsia sports club against Al-Salmiya. (end) gta

