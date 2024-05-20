Kuwait's NCCAL Praises Saudi Arabia's Cultural Movement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 20 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General for the arts sector of Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL), Musaed Al-Zamel praised on Monday the development of the cultural movement in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Zamel revealed that he along with a delegation from the NCCAL visited Diriyah Biennale at the invitation of Saudi's Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Farhan Al-Saud.

The delegation accompanying him included NCCAL's Director of the Communications and Media Department and the Acting Director of the Music and Heritage Department, Yousef Al-Jamaan, and the Communication Officer for the Arts Sector from the Fine Arts Department, Sarah Al-Khalaf.

Al-Zamel appreciated Saudi's development in the culture, arts and literature sectors, highlighting that Kuwait and Saudi Arabia are two sides of the same coin in serving the Gulf Cooperation Council and contributing to the success of every event.

He noted what he and the delegation saw from Diriyah Biennale to other cultural, historical and artistic buildings, to the warm welcome.

As well as the topics discussed during their meeting with Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture for International Cultural Relations, Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Kanaan, where ideas about developing cultural relations between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia were discussed.

The Kuwaiti delegation visited the Saudi Museum of Contemporary Art, and attended a tour of the historic Turaif neighborhood, which is famous for being an important historical and architectural district, which was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2010.

They visited the historic Salwa Palace located in the northeastern part of Turaif neighborhood, which was the headquarters of the princes and imams of the Al-Saud family, and the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts located in the Al-Murabba neighborhood. (end)

