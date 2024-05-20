Egypt Expresses Sorrow Over Iranian Pres., Accompanying Delegation Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 20 (KUNA) -- Egypt expressed on Monday its deepest condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the accompanying delegation who were killed in a helicopter crash.

In a statement, Egyptian Presidency Spokesperson Councilor Ahmad Fahmi said that President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi extended his deepest condolences on the demise of President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation following the tragic accident.

He reaffirmed the solidarity of Egypt with the Government and people of Iran in these difficult circumstances, and extended his sincere condolences and deep sympathy to the families of the victims in this great calamity.

On Monday morning, the Iranian television announced death of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian after their helicopter crashed on the way back from an inauguration ceremony of a joint dam between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan. (end)

aff













MENAFN20052024000071011013ID1108233828