New Taiwan Leader Calls For Dialogue With Beijing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 20 (KUNA) -- New Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te called on Beijing to "acknowledge" Taiwan's government and engage in dialogue with Taipei in his inaugural address on Monday.

China and Taiwan are responsible for promoting peace in the Taiwan Strait, the Taipei-based Central News Agency quoted Lai as saying.

At the ceremony in front of the Presidential Office building, the 64-year-old new leader advocated dialogue based on the principles of equality and dignity, as well as exchanges between the two sides, instead of confrontation and containment.

Lai reaffirmed that his government would adhere to former President Tsai Ing-wen's policy toward China and work to maintain "the status quo." However, he called on Beijing to cease its political and military "intimidation" of Taiwan and fulfill its obligation to uphold stability in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding regions so as to "ensure the world is free from fear of war."

"If national leaders prioritize the well-being of their people, they will share the common goals of maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait and promoting mutual benefit," he was quoted as saying.

Lai also highlighted the Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act signed into law by US President Joe Biden last month, which would provide the Indo-Pacific region with "additional security and assistance."

Under the act, USD 8.1 billion will be allocated for Indo-Pacific security, including USD 2 billion in foreign military financing for Taiwan and other key allies in the region and USD 1.9 billion to replenish defense articles and defense services to Taiwan and regional partners.

The president said Taiwan would continue engaging with democratic countries around the world as it works to bolster its defense capabilities under a "four-pillar plan" for peace across the Taiwan Strait.

The four pillars underscore the importance of defense capability, economic security, partnerships with other democracies, and stable and consistent cross-strait policy.

Lai won the presidential election in January after garnering about 40 percent of the votes. A four-term legislator and two-term mayor of Tainan, he was Taiwan's premier from 2017 to 2019 under the Tsai administration and later became Tsai's deputy in 2020 when she began her second term. (end)

