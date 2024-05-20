Kuwait Amir Patronizes, Attends Honoring Ceremony For Top PAAET Graduates

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday patronized and attended the graduating ceremony for excelling Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) graduates, for the academic year 2022/2023.

Receiving His Highness the Amir were Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Adel Al-Adwani and General Director of PAAET Dr. Hassan Mohammed Al-Fajam, and Authority top officials.

Attending the ceremony was also His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Chief of supreme judicial council and court of cassation counselor Dr. Adel Bouresli, top state officials and families of graduates.

The Minister of Education extended his deep thanks and appreciation for His Highness the Amir for sponsoring and attending the ceremony.

In his speech addressing the audience during the ceremony on Monday, Minister Al-Adwani, spoke of His Highness the Amir's vision of creating an individual with the awareness and capabilities to face challenges of the future.

The Minister highlighted His Highness the Amir's directives of investing in education and cultivating knowledge to ensure sustainable growth and comprehensive development for the country.

These visions and directives drove the Authority with both its educational and training sectors to strive towards becoming a beacon of knowledge and aspire to boost productivity and competitiveness in job market, supplying it with capable graduates and trainees to meet demand and address shortages.

Al-Adwani congratulated the excelling graduates, expressing his pride in their achievements, and wishing them success saying that this is but the beginning.

The Minister of Education called the youth a never-ending wealth for the country to achieve all its hopes and ambitions.

As for Dr. Al-Fajam, he warmly welcomed His Highness the Amir in his address at the ceremony.

Al-Fajam said, addressing His Highness the Amir, "We welcome Your Highness as we celebrate your presence with special pride. It is a celebration of the soul and real joy's comeback to the hearts of the authority and all its personnel."

PAAET, since 2020, when the distressing coronavirus pandemic broke out, has been graduating excellent students without celebration, in absence of the "Kuwait's ruler and leader, thus your presence Your Highness ... is a bright moment for the graduates," he said, applauding His Highness' keenness on partaking in the celebration with the graduates' parents.

The authority has been shouldering great responsibilities and undertaking grand tasks to attain goals of its establishment; securing and developing the national labor force and meeting the country's development needs.

With launch of Kuwait development strategy, neo Kuwait vision 2035, PAEET has set participation in attaining it among its priorities, thus its 2023-2038 strategy had been worked out to rise to the level of Kuwait vision, in cooperation with the Arab Planning Institute and the Secretariat General of Planning and Development.

PAAET's strategy, he has continued, envisages overhauling the national cadres' potentials, encouraging innovation and creativity scientifically and professionally, said Al-Fajam, revealing that more than 20,000 citizens are enrolled in the authority per year.

The authority sets up high-quality programs, with continuous communications with the public and private sectors, "to open new horizons for the graduates," Al-Fajam said.

In addition to upgrading installations and building branches with international specifications, PAAET applies governance in the administration through digitization to ensure integrity, transparency and combating corruption for preserving public funds and achieving high-quality performance.

The plan encompasses boosting the community's participation, depending on studies and researches conducted by elite personnel, to find solutions to plentiful problems and challenges facing the state institutions.

Al-Fajam indicated that the hard work resulted in earning certificates of excellence from international organizations for PAEET's faculties.

"Your Highness, your vision, sagacious administration and pioneering plan aim at attaining full scale development of the Kuwaiti citizens, where they adopt strong loyalty and belonging to the homeland based on a system of religious and ethical values and genuine traditions .. an approach designed to maintain Kuwait as a minaret of civilization and sciences, present and effective at the Gulf, regional and international quarters.

Turning his address to the graduates, along with their families, Al-Fajam urged for maximum efforts for promoting and developing Kuwait. "Stick to the path of hard work, national unity, shun any causes of discords," Al-Fajam said, as he warmly re-welcomed His Highness the Amir and expressed deep appreciation for his presence at the graduation ceremony, held at PAEET's theater in the district of Shuwaikh.

For her part, Wansah Abduljaleel, a graduating student, delivered a speech on behalf of all peers, welcomed His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Education and Higher Education and Scientific Research Adel Al-Adwani, Head of The Public Authority for Applied Education and Training Dr. Hassan Al-Fajam, and the graduates families.

She thanked his Highness the Amir for his trust and continuous motivation to serve Kuwait under his wise leadership.

The youth is this country's future and its development, she added, "We learned that our ambitions and hopes should always be directed to serve Kuwait and contribute in its progress and maintain its security and stability."

On behalf of all graduates, Abduljaleel thanked the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training for their efforts in supporting Kuwait's progress.

She extended the graduates sincere appreciation to the teachers for teaching them and showing them valuable efforts, as well as the parents and families for supported them throughout this journey.

Abduljaleel concluded the speech by wishing His Highness the Amir good health and further progress and prosperity to Kuwait, and thanked everyone that attended the ceremony.

His Highness the Amir was then presented with a gift to commemorate the occasion. (end)

