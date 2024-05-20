Kuwait PM Congratulates Cameroon On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable to the President of Cameroon Paul Biya congratulating him on his country's national day. (pickup previous) ahm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.