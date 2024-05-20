OIC Sec. Gen. Expresses Condolences On Iranian Pres. Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 20 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hussein Taha, expressed on Monday his sincere condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation.

Iranian state television announced early Monday that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and all his companions, including Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, were killed in the helicopter crash that was carrying them from East Azerbaijan province. (end)

