The Rhenus Group Appoints Moritz Becker And Colin D'abreo As Co-Vice President Directors Of Project Logistics Global

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 May 2024 - Moritz Becker and Colin D'Abreo will spearhead the global Rhenus Project Logistics unit with a dedicated focus on expanding and driving innovation. Becker will lead operations in Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Southeast Asia and the Pacific (SEAPAC), and D'Abreo will oversee operations in the Americas, India, China, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). They will replace Carsten Schrter, who has left the company.

Becker and D'Abreo bring valuable experience and expertise to their new roles within the Rhenus Group. With nearly two decades of proven leadership, Becker has consistently demonstrated dedication and exceptional capabilities. Joining Rhenus in 2017 as the Head of Projects in Germany, he later advanced to become the Managing Director of Project Logistics Germany. His unwavering dedication and strong leadership skills culminated in his appointment as Managing Director of Rhenus Offshore Logistics Germany in 2023.

D'Abreo's extensive leadership experience spans over 30 years, commencing his logistic career at KOG Transport Inc. Following the Rhenus acquisition of KOG in 2015, he served as Executive Vice President and later as President of KOG until the company rebranded and operations transitioned to Rhenus in 2019. He continued his leadership journey as President of Rhenus Projects Logistics in the USA.

Together, they will spearhead Rhenus Project Logistics on a global scale, with a strategic focus on network expansion and product development within renewables, energy, mining, oil & gas, and steel plants. Furthermore, they will lead decarbonization efforts and prioritize chartering and engineering as key success factors for global development.

Taking the lead in expanding project logistics across Europe, Becker will particularly prioritize strengthening the company's presence in the renewables sector and providing turnkey solutions for industrial projects in Turkey and the CIS. Additionally, he will supervise the network's expansion in SEAPAC.

Meanwhile, D'Abreo will concentrate on bolstering the North American market, specifically in oil, gas, and renewables. Additionally, he will further expand Rhenus offshore services in Eastern Canada and grow Rhenus project logistics services in Latin America, particularly in mining and solar industries. D'Abreo will also strengthen connections in India's export market for industrialized and project cargo, maintain the Rhenus Group's position as the top provider of choice in China for project cargo, and establish a robust project structure in the MEA region.

Commenting on the appointments, Jan Harnisch, Global CEO of Rhenus Air & Ocean, said: 'We have the utmost confidence in Colin and Moritz as Co-Vice President Directors of Project Logistics. With their combined expertise and proven track record, we trust their strategic leadership will play a pivotal role in propelling the ongoing success and expansion of Rhenus Project Logistics on a global scale.'

Their combined expertise and strategic vision will drive the Rhenus Group's continued success and growth in the global project logistics sector while leveraging the company's unique assets, such as its own terminals, barges, and vessels to provide unparalleled service to clients worldwide.

About Rhenus

Rhenus