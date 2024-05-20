EL&N London Introduces Dessert Gathering Boxes: The Perfect Gift To Show Your Love

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The renowned caf, which invites diners to experience elegance in every bite, has just introduced the most delicious Gathering Boxes, available in 6 or 12 pieces and carefully crafted to be the most flavourful symbol of love

The renowned caf, which invites diners to experience elegance in every bite, has just introduced the most delicious Gathering Boxes, available in 6 or 12 pieces and carefully crafted to be the most flavourful symbol of love



The brand has also just launched a tempting selection of hot desserts, each more delicious than the last

Dubai, UAE: At EL&N London, the acclaimed caf and lifestyle brand renowned for bringing a splash of colourful sophistication to every setting, the essence of love is eternal. If you're looking for a new way to show those closest to you how much you care, then the caf has just the thing as it introduces an exciting addition to its product range: beautifully crafted Gathering Boxes. Available in exquisite collections of 6 and 12 pieces, these delightful boxes feature a selection of EL&N's best-selling desserts, ideal for gifting and sharing the joy of mouthwatering flavours.



Since its inception in 2017, EL&N London has become a global phenomenon, recognised as one of the most Instagrammable caf brands in the world. Originating from the heart of Mayfair, London, the brand has expanded globally, with prestigious locations across Europe, the Middle East, and now, furthering its reach within Dubai. Known for its distinctive pink interiors and floral dcor, EL&N stands for 'Eat, Live, and Nourish,' and aims to transform the caf culture with its stunning environments and unique culinary offerings. From speciality coffees to innovative desserts and all-day dining, EL&N is a lifestyle pioneer, inviting customers to enjoy life's moments in style.



In a delightful blend of aesthetics and taste, the new Gathering Boxes have been thoughtfully curated by EL&N's talented team of pastry chefs. These experts ensure every dessert bursts with unique flavour, showcasing the caf's ability to seamlessly intertwine quality and innovation. The desserts come packaged in irresistibly Instagrammable boxes, designed not just to please the palate but to enchant the eyes as well, capturing the essence of what makes every EL&N creation special.



Diners have a choice of Gathering Boxes, catering to a variety of preferences. Pick either a 6-piece or 12-piece box from either the EL&N Gathering Mini Croissant Box, which features a range of tasty treats such as Mini Raspberry Butter Cube Croissant, Mini Oreo Butter Ring Croissant, Mini Pistachio Butter Ring Croissant, and more, or opt for the EL&N Gathering Mini Cake Box, which contains delights including Mini San Sebastian, Mini Rose Macaron, Caramel & Nut Brownie, and more.



With prices ranging from AED120 to AED330 per box, these Gathering Boxes are an excellent choice for those looking to express their love, celebrate a special occasion, or simply add a touch of sweetness to someone's day. Whether it's a birthday, an anniversary, or a thoughtful gesture, a box of EL&N's finest desserts sends a message of love and luxury that any recipient would cherish.



As EL&N London continues to expand its presence in Dubai, these new Gathering Boxes further represent the brand's core values - style, creativity, and passion for the exceptional. They perfectly encapsulate the essence of EL&N, providing a new way to share and cherish the moments that matter most.



To explore the new dessert Gathering Boxes or learn more about EL&N's chic offerings, visit elnlondon or follow the Instagram page at @elan_cafe.



When: Available daily



Offer: Gathering box including the caf's best-selling desserts



Price: EL&N Gathering Mini Croissant Box 6-piece for AED120 and 12-piece for AED240; EL&N Gathering Mini Cake Box 6-piece for AED165 and 12-piece for AED330



*To place an order, either ask in-store or call the following: Dubai - +971 4 7700 222; Abu Dhabi - +971 2 8839 395; Sharjah - +971 6 573 7347



*Advanced notice of 24 hours required



Hot Desserts



EL&N London is also delighted to introduce a tempting selection of hot desserts, perfect for those cosy moments and available in all its locations throughout the UAE. Dive into decadence with the Warm Cinnamon Bun, indulge in a Warm Nutella & Lotus Brownie, savour the molten delight of the Warm Chocolate Fondant, or treat yourself to the gooey richness of the Salted Caramel Matilda Cake. Each dessert is artfully paired with complementary sauces and gelato, ensuring a deliciously warm treat for any sweet tooth.



When: Available daily in store



Offer: Selection of hot desserts



Price: From AED60 to 65 each

