Ultrasound Gels Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Since air makes it harder for ultrasonic waves to flow through, ultrasound gel is always used as a coupling medium to substitute air between the transducer and the patient's skin during ultrasound procedures. An aqueous medium must be positioned between the ultrasonic probe and the skin to obtain a clear picture. In these procedures, ultrasonic gel, an aqueous media, is a coupling agent. Its components include carbopol, propylene glycol, phenoxyethanol, glycerin, colors, smell, and water. They are created using a variety of ratios and compositions, and the recipes are kept a secret, depending on the maker.

Market Dynamics

Increase in Ultrasound Procedural Volume Drives the Global Market

While using ultrasound, ultrasonography gels are required. As a result, the market is anticipated to see increased demand due to their growing use in scans. Ultrasound is fast-moving to the top of the list of the most popular and efficient cross-sectional imaging modalities because of its availability, portability, and cost. Ultrasound gels are used in both diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. The ability of the imaging modality to provide quick, secure, and vital clinical information with the least amount of intrusion has led to an increase in its application in point-of-care diagnosis and bedside monitoring. Non-radiologists, such as licensed nurses or paramedics, use ultrasound equipment due to the global shortage of radiologists. The frequency of ultrasound scans is expected to rise significantly throughout the projection period due to the advantages ultrasound gels offer over other imaging modalities.

Additionally, newborn morbidity and death incidence has been clinically reduced globally because ultrasounds are the only valid diagnostic tool for detecting intrauterine growth retardation. Additionally, the requirement for routine gynecologist visits has increased along with the requirement for fetal health monitoring during pregnancy, which adds to the demand for ultrasound gels.

Growing Demand for Devices Cleaners

Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Due to the increasing popularity of handheld ultrasound devices and the number of ultrasound units in clinics, ultrasound gel has a sizable market opportunity. As more clinics and hospitals use ultrasound technology in their medical operations, ultrasound gel is increasingly required to ensure the highest image quality. This tendency is projected to fuel market expansion as demand for ultrasound procedures rises internationally.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global ultrasound gels market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors like the growing adoption of ultrasound technology in primary care settings, the accessibility of ultrasound gels, and the existence of countries with high healthcare expenditures and efficient reimbursement systems. The headquarters of several major market participants, including Parker Laboratories and Eco-med, as well as H.R. Pharmaceuticals and National Therapy Products, are in North American countries. Additionally, it is predicted that the market for ultrasound gels will be driven during the projection period by the region's expanding requirement for pediatric imaging and the burden of chronic illness. Additionally, it is projected that rising awareness, an increase in the need for different diagnostic methods, and support from several healthcare organizations would propel market growth in this field.

For instance, the guidelines for properly handling, utilizing coupling gel, cleaning, and preparing external and internal ultrasound probes were revised in March 2021 by the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM). These approvals are hoped to boost the utility of ultrasonic gels in the region. As a result of the rise in chronic illnesses that necessitate ultrasonography and new product launches, North America is anticipated to experience growth in the researched market throughout the study period.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.07% over the forecast period. Due to the rising use of ultrasound technology in cardiac and prenatal care, the market's demand for ultrasound gels is expected to rise. The market will likely expand due to the increased public and private investment in projects, including developing cutting-edge ultrasound equipment, educational efforts, and teleradiology services.

Due to efficient reimbursement systems and the growing burden of chronic disease, there is an increase in the number of ultrasound operations. The testing for abdominal, pelvic, kidney, and bladder tests that general practitioners advise use a significant amount of ultrasound gels. Europe is expected to use more ultrasound gels due to the rising demand for these ultrasound imaging procedures.

Key Highlights



The global ultrasound gels market was valued at USD 98.04 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 127.92 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

The global ultrasound gels market is bifurcated into type and end-user.

Based on type, the global ultrasound gel market is bifurcated into sterile ultrasound gel and non-sterile ultrasound gel. The non-sterile segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.74% over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global ultrasound gels market is bifurcated into hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, and ambulatory centers. The hospital segment owns the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 2.74% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global ultrasound gels market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global ultrasound gels market are Compass Health Brands, ECO-MED, National Therapy Products, H.R. Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sonogel Vertriebs, Medline Industries, Inc., Tele-Paper Malaysia, Parker Laboratories, and Ultragel Kft.

Market News



May 2023- Ultrasound Gel Bottles can be replaced with Single-Use Surgilube® Packets. Surgilube is a desirable substitute for multi-use ultrasound gel bottles due to its chemical composition and hygienic single-use packaging.

July 2022- New stamp-sized ultrasonic adhesives from MIT engineers create crystal-clear pictures of the heart, lungs, and other interior organs.



Global Ultrasound Gels Market: Segmentation

By Type



Sterile

Non- Sterile



By End-User



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centre

Clinics

Ambulatory Centre



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



