EU Sends Condolences After Iranian President's Death In Chopper Crash

(MENAFN- IANS) Brussels, May 20 (IANS/DPA) European Council President Charles Michel expressed condolences on behalf of the European Union after the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter accident.
"The EU expresses its sincere condolences for the death of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian, as well as other members of their delegation and crew in a helicopter accident," Michel said on X.
"Our thoughts go to the families," he added.
Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian were among nine people who died when their helicopter crashed in Iran's mountainous north-west during bad weather on Sunday, state media reported.
MENAFN20052024000231011071ID1108233780
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.