Pune News: Minor Porsche Driver Asked To Write 'Essay' After Killing Two In Drink And Drive Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a drink and drive case in Pune, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted bail to the minor driving his Porsche with the condition that he write an essay on the accident, which took the lives of two people. The board also asked him to work with traffic police for fifteen days, reported Hindustan Times minor, who is the son of a prominent real estate developer in the city, was booked under specific provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after his Porsche car hit two IT professionals on the bike at around 2:30 am in the Kalyaninagar area. According to the HT report, the police have also registered a case against the driver's father. Another case has been filed against the pub owner for serving alcohol to a minor the accident, the police produced the minor before the JJB and argued that the driver be treated as an adult. However, the board accepted the bail plea,

granted the minor bail, reported HT.

The bail ordered by JJB was granted to the minor has asked him to work with Yerawada traffic police for fifteen days and the accused should write an essay on accident, reported HT quoting Prashant Patil.“My client was detained in a matter registered at Yerawada police station. The honourable Court was kind enough to grant my client bail on certain conditions. We have complete faith in the investigation and shall continue cooperating with the police agencies. My client is duty-bound to follow the stringent conditions of the Honourable Court. We shall continue to attend the proceedings and wait for the outcome of the investigation,” HT quoted advocate Patil as saying addition to the two conditions, the minor was also asked to take medical treatment from doctor so that he can quit drinking and seek psychiatric counselling.

