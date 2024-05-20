               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Monday'S Football Matches: Where To Watch Live And Match Schedules


5/20/2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's football action features the European and women's championships; check the match times and where to watch them live.
German Women's Championship


  • 10:30 AM - Wolfsburg (W) vs. SGS Essen (W) - DAZN

Italian Championship

  • 1:30 PM - Salernitana vs. Hellas Verona - Star+
  • 3:45 PM - Bologna vs. Juventus - ESPN 4 and Star+

Belgian Championship

  • 1:30 PM - Genk vs. Royal Antwerp - Star+

Uruguayan Championship

  • 3:00 PM - Liverpool-URU vs. Miramar Misiones - Star+
  • 8:00 PM - Deportivo Maldonado vs. Nacional-URU - Star+


La Liga 2

  • 3:30 PM - Espanyol vs. Real Oviedo - Star+
  • 3:30 PM - Villarreal B vs. Albacete - Star+

Brazilian Women's Championship

  • 5:30 PM - Fluminense (W) vs. Palmeiras (W) - SporTV

Argentinian Championship

  • 7:00 PM - Estudiantes vs. Deportivo Riestra - ESPN 4 and Star+
  • 9:15 PM - Racing vs. Argentinos Juniors - ESPN 4 and Star+

Brazilian Série C

  • 8:00 PM - Floresta vs. Figueirense - Zapping
  • 8:00 PM- Athletic vs. Aparecidense - DAZN and Nosso Futebol

Brazilian Série B

  • 9:00 PM - Guarani vs. América-MG - Canal GOAT and Premiere

Brazilian Women's Championship

  • 8:00 PM - São Paulo (W) vs. Flamengo (W) - SporTV

Enjoy a thrilling day of football with top European and women's matches. Don't miss the action, whether on TV or online, and support your favorite teams. Happy watching!

The Rio Times

