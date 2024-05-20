Monday’S Football Matches: Where To Watch Live And Match Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's football action features the European and women's championships; check the match times and where to watch them live.
German Women's Championship
10:30 AM - Wolfsburg (W) vs. SGS Essen (W) - DAZN
Italian Championship
1:30 PM - Salernitana vs. Hellas Verona - Star+
3:45 PM - Bologna vs. Juventus - ESPN 4 and Star+
Belgian Championship
1:30 PM - Genk vs. Royal Antwerp - Star+
Uruguayan Championship
3:00 PM - Liverpool-URU vs. Miramar Misiones - Star+
8:00 PM - Deportivo Maldonado vs. Nacional-URU - Star+
La Liga 2
3:30 PM - Espanyol vs. Real Oviedo - Star+
3:30 PM - Villarreal B vs. Albacete - Star+
Brazilian Women's Championship
5:30 PM - Fluminense (W) vs. Palmeiras (W) - SporTV
Argentinian Championship
7:00 PM - Estudiantes vs. Deportivo Riestra - ESPN 4 and Star+
9:15 PM - Racing vs. Argentinos Juniors - ESPN 4 and Star+
Brazilian Série C
8:00 PM - Floresta vs. Figueirense - Zapping
8:00 PM- Athletic vs. Aparecidense - DAZN and Nosso Futebol
Brazilian Série B
9:00 PM - Guarani vs. América-MG - Canal GOAT and Premiere
Brazilian Women's Championship
8:00 PM - São Paulo (W) vs. Flamengo (W) - SporTV
Note
No matches will be broadcast on Globo, SBT, Record, or Band on this Monday, the 20th.
Enjoy a thrilling day of football with top European and women's matches. Don't miss the action, whether on TV or online, and support your favorite teams. Happy watching!
