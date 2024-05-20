Monday’S Football Matches: Where To Watch Live And Match Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's football action features the European and women's championships; check the match times and where to watch them live.

German Women's Championship





10:30 AM - Wolfsburg (W) vs. SGS Essen (W) - DAZN







1:30 PM - Salernitana vs. Hellas Verona - Star+

3:45 PM - Bologna vs. Juventus - ESPN 4 and Star+





1:30 PM - Genk vs. Royal Antwerp - Star+







3:00 PM - Liverpool-URU vs. Miramar Misiones - Star+

8:00 PM - Deportivo Maldonado vs. Nacional-URU - Star+







3:30 PM - Espanyol vs. Real Oviedo - Star+

3:30 PM - Villarreal B vs. Albacete - Star+





5:30 PM - Fluminense (W) vs. Palmeiras (W) - SporTV







7:00 PM - Estudiantes vs. Deportivo Riestra - ESPN 4 and Star+

9:15 PM - Racing vs. Argentinos Juniors - ESPN 4 and Star+







8:00 PM - Floresta vs. Figueirense - Zapping

8:00 PM- Athletic vs. Aparecidense - DAZN and Nosso Futebol





9:00 PM - Guarani vs. América-MG - Canal GOAT and Premiere





8:00 PM - São Paulo (W) vs. Flamengo (W) - SporTV







3:45 PM - Bologna vs. Juventus (Italian Championship)



7:00 PM - Estudiantes vs. Deportivo Riestra (Argentinian Championship)

9:15 PM - Racing vs. Argentinos Juniors (Argentinian Championship)







5:30 PM - Fluminense (W) vs. Palmeiras (W) (Brazilian Women's Championship)

8:00 PM - São Paulo (W) vs. Flamengo (W) (Brazilian Women's Championship)





9:00 PM - Guarani vs. América-MG (Brazilian Série B)







1:30 PM - Salernitana vs. Hellas Verona (Italian Championship)



1:30 PM - Genk vs. Royal Antwerp (Belgian Championship)



3:00 PM - Liverpool-URU vs. Miramar Misiones (Uruguayan Championship)



3:30 PM - Espanyol vs. Real Oviedo (La Liga 2)



3:30 PM - Villarreal B vs. Albacete (La Liga 2)



3:45 PM - Bologna vs. Juventus (Italian Championship)



7:00 PM - Estudiantes vs. Deportivo Riestra (Argentinian Championship)



9:15 PM - Racing vs. Argentinos Juniors (Argentinian Championship)

8:00 PM - Deportivo Maldonado vs. Nacional-URU (Uruguayan Championship)







10:30 AM - Wolfsburg (W) vs. SGS Essen (W) (German Women's Championship)

8:00 PM - Athletic vs. Aparecidense (Brazilian Série C)





No matches will be broadcast on Globo, SBT, Record, or Band on this Monday, the 20th.



Italian ChampionshipBelgian ChampionshipUruguayan ChampionshipLa Liga 2Brazilian Women's ChampionshipArgentinian ChampionshipBrazilian Série CBrazilian Série BBrazilian Women's ChampionshipMonday's Football Matches: Where to Watch Live and Match SchedulesESPNSporTVPremiereOnline StreamingStar+DAZNNoteEnjoy a thrilling day of football with top European and women's matches. Don't miss the action, whether on TV or online, and support your favorite teams. Happy watching!