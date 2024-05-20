(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Qatar's Energy Minister predicts rising LNG demand will require more global supply projects after 2030.



At the Qatar Economic Forum , Saad Al-Kaabi stressed the need for future LNG projects.



He mentioned a potential supply surplus this decade but insisted on more projects post-2030. Qatar, a leading LNG supplier, continues expanding in this sector.



Al-Kaabi announced Qatar's ongoing multi-billion dollar LNG expansion, which could grow further with new gas discoveries.



He stated,“If we see adequate economic growth, supply and demand will balance.”



This balance will necessitate another phase of LNG expansio for the 2030s. He added,“Gas is not going away anytime soon.”







The LNG market tightened since Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted pipeline gas supplies to Europe.



This forced Europe to import more LNG. A potential supply surplus could emerge around 2026 as new projects come online. However, some U.S. projects have faced delays.



Qatar plans to boost its LNG capacity from 77 million tons per year to 126 million tons by 2027.



The target is 142 million tons annually by the decade's end. Other countries, including those in Africa, also plan LNG projects.



Al-Kaabi emphasized that new supplies will not meet the growing demand from expanding economies and populations.



He noted that gas provides reliable backup for intermittent renewable energy sources. This highlights LNG's crucial role in the global energy mix.

Qatar's Vision: More LNG Projects Needed Beyond 2030

The Qatar Economic Forum, sponsored by the Qatari government, provided a platform for these insights.



By recognizing ongoing LNG demand and preparing for future needs, Qatar positions itself as a key player in the global energy landscape beyond 2030.



The world needs to consider future energy demands and supply dynamics.



The LNG sector's growth is vital for meeting global energy needs and supporting renewable energy sources.



Therefore, strategic planning and investments in LNG infrastructure will ensure a stable energy future.

