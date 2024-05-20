HIA Hosts Diverse Activities To Mark 10Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport kicked of its celebrations on its 10th anniversary with a series of vibrant and engaging events on May 15 delighting inbound, outbound, and transfer passengers.

The celebrations, under the theme“Here's to the next 10 amazing years,” featured multiple festive activations across the expansive terminal, reflecting Hamad International Airport's commitment to creating memorable experiences for its diverse global audience.

Passengers immersed themselves in live cultural performances from Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America, held at various locations including the ORCHARD, Concourse A and B, and Viale del Lusso. Highlighting Qatari tradition, Ardha – a traditional sword dance was performed near Souq AlMatar, the recently launched Qatari souq at the airport.

Iconic locations like Lamp Bear at the South Plaza and the ORCHARD at the North Plaza transformed into a mini music festival with live DJ performances, creating a festive atmosphere. Street music performers greeted arriving passengers at the Arrivals Hall, adding to the lively ambiance.

Inaugurated in 2014, Hamad International Airport continually enhances its passenger experience, emphasising operational excellence, safety, and security. Recognised as the 'World's Best Airport' and awarded 'World's Best Airport Shopping' at the 2024 SKYTRAX World Airport Awards, it remains dedicated to welcoming and celebrating with passengers from around the globe.