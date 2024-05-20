China bank maintains benchmark lending rates at historic lows

(MENAFN) On Monday, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) opted to maintain its benchmark lending rates at historically low levels, a decision that aligned with expectations set by the market. Specifically, the one-year loan prime rate (LPR), which serves as a key reference point for the majority of corporate and household loans, remained unchanged at 3.45 percent. Similarly, the five-year LPR, which influences mortgage rates, was held steady at 3.95 percent. This decision by the central bank reflects its cautious approach to monetary policy amid ongoing economic dynamics and external uncertainties.



Notably, this announcement follows the PBoC's decision last week to maintain its key policy rate, known as the medium-term lending facility rate (MLF), at its existing level. The MLF rate is a crucial tool used by the central bank to manage liquidity in the financial system and influence borrowing costs for banks. By keeping both the MLF rate and the LPR unchanged, the PBoC aims to provide stability and support to the economy while carefully monitoring various factors impacting financial markets and economic growth.



The decision to maintain benchmark lending rates at record lows underscores the PBoC's commitment to balancing economic growth with financial stability. Amid global uncertainties and domestic challenges, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about inflationary pressures, the central bank seeks to ensure that borrowing costs remain conducive to sustainable economic expansion. Additionally, by keeping rates steady, the PBoC aims to bolster investor confidence and support continued investment and consumption activities within the Chinese economy.

