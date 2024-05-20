Turkey’s main stock index surges 0.16 percent on Monday’s open

(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkey’s primary stock index commenced the trading day at 10,660.80 points, indicating a slight increase of 0.16 percent or 17.22 points compared to its previous closing value. This uptick followed a notable surge in market activity observed on Friday, when the Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index experienced a substantial climb of 3.14 percent, reaching a historic closing level of 10,643.58 points. The day's trading was characterized by a robust transaction volume amounting to 133 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD4.11 billion.



As of 10:01 a.m. local time (0701GMT), the exchange rates between the US dollar and the Turkish lira stood at 32.2025, while the euro was trading at 35.0676 liras, and the British pound was valued at 40.9032 liras. These currency exchange rates reflect the ongoing dynamics in the foreign exchange market, which play a crucial role in determining Türkiye's economic landscape.



Meanwhile, in the global commodities market, the price of Brent crude oil was observed to be approximately USD84.42 per barrel, indicating stability in the energy sector. Similarly, the value of an ounce of gold was reported to be USD2,443.10, underscoring its status as a valuable asset amidst fluctuating market conditions. These developments in both the stock market and commodity prices provide insights into the broader economic trends influencing Türkiye's financial markets and investor sentiment.

