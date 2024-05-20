International consortium seeks majority stake in Pakistan International Airlines

(MENAFN) In a significant development, PAC Ethanol, an ethanol industry company, has announced its leadership of a consortium poised to acquire a majority stake in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The consortium comprises several notable international entities, as revealed in a statement released by PAC Ethanol on Saturday evening. Among the consortium members are the Swiss Aviation Group, Austrian Airport Competence, and Australian Pearl Asset Management, alongside Pakistani airlines Serene Air and Air Sial.



The decision to pursue the acquisition of PIA comes against the backdrop of Pakistan's longstanding efforts to revitalize its national airline, which has grappled with financial woes and operational challenges, resulting in nearly two decades of unprofitability. The sale of a majority stake in PIA represents a strategic move aligned with the government's broader economic reform agenda, aimed at fulfilling commitments made to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of a comprehensive rescue plan. Moreover, it underscores Pakistan's aspirations to secure additional financial support from the IMF by July, signaling a concerted push towards fiscal sustainability and structural transformation within the national aviation sector.



Expressing confidence in the consortium's ability to effect transformative change, PAC Ethanol emphasized the collective expertise and resources brought forth by both national and international partners. The company underscored its commitment to revitalizing PIA, envisioning a restoration of the airline's former prominence as a symbol of national pride and a formidable player in the global aviation arena. This sentiment aligns with the broader objective of preserving PIA's legacy while ushering in a new era of operational efficiency and competitive viability.



The announcement of the consortium's bid comes amidst keen interest from multiple parties in acquiring stakes in PIA, with the Pakistan Privatization Commission confirming receipt of expressions of interest from eight entities. Notably, the consortium led by PAC Ethanol emerges as a frontrunner in this competitive landscape, reflecting the allure of its strategic vision and collaborative approach to steering PIA towards sustainable growth and prosperity. As deliberations unfold, the outcome of this bid holds significant implications for the future trajectory of Pakistan's aviation industry and the realization of its economic reform objectives.

