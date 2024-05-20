King: We Stand In Solidarity With The Brothers In Iran During This Difficult Time

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 20 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II expressed his deepest condolences to the brotherly people of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and other officials in a helicopter crash on Sunday in northern Iran.In a post on the X platform, His Majesty the King said, "My deepest condolences to the leadership, government, and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and those accompanying them. May God have mercy on them all. We stand in solidarity with the brothers in Iran in this difficult time."