What Happens If An Iranian President Dies In Office?

(MENAFN- NewsIn) May 20 (Reuters) – Iranian President Raisi and the officials accompanying him are feared dead after the Red Crescent says it has found“no signs of the helicopter's occupants being alive” at the crash site.

Below is brief outline of what Iran's constitution says happens if a president is incapacitated or dies in office:

* According to article 131 of the Islamic Republic's constitution, if a president dies in office the first vice president takes over, with the confirmation of the supreme leader, who has the final say in all matters of state.

ADVERTISEMENT

* A council consisting of the first vice president, the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary must arrange a election for a new president within a maximum period of 50 days.

Raisi was elected president in 2021 and, under the current timetable, presidential elections are due to take place in 2025.