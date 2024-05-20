National Iranian gas company reports 11 percent surge in supply to power plants

(MENAFN) Saeed Aghili, the Head of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Dispatching Department, has revealed a significant uptick in gas supply to the country’s power plants, marking an 11 percent increase during the previous Iranian calendar year that ended on March 19. According to Aghili's statements reported by IRNA, NIGC supplied a substantial 79 billion cubic meters of natural gas to power plants nationwide during the said period, underscoring the critical role of natural gas in Iran's energy sector.



Furthermore, Aghili highlighted Iran's total gas consumption for the previous year, which amounted to 249 billion cubic meters, representing a notable increase of 7.0 billion cubic meters compared to the preceding year. This data underscores the growing demand for natural gas across various sectors of the Iranian economy.



In addition to natural gas, the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) played a pivotal role in meeting the energy needs of the country's power plants. Over the past 2.5 years, NIORDC supplied more than USD3.8 billion worth of liquid fuel to power plants, encompassing significant quantities of gas oil and fuel oil. This underscores the diversified energy mix employed by Iran to ensure stable and reliable power generation.



Notably, NIGC Head Majid Chegeni previously highlighted the remarkable achievements in gas supply to power plants, citing a 16 percent increase during the first six months of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22, 2023). This surge in gas supply not only set a new record but also contributed to a significant reduction in the consumption of liquid fuel, resulting in a tangible decrease in air pollution.



Looking ahead, Aghili outlined NIGC's strategic initiatives aimed at ensuring uninterrupted gas supply during the cold season, emphasizing the importance of coordinated efforts across production, distribution, and transmission sectors. With comprehensive measures in place, NIGC remains committed to navigating the challenges of winter and upholding the nation's energy security and stability.

