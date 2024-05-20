Iran’s Oxin steel company produces over 83K metric tons of plates in March-April

(MENAFN) Ali Mohammadi, the head of Iran’s Khouzestan Oxin Steel Company, proudly announced the company's remarkable achievement of producing over 83,000 metric tons (mt) of plates during the initial month of the Iranian calendar year (March 20-April 19, 2024). Speaking at the closing ceremony of the First National Hope Media Cup in Tehran, Mohammadi highlighted the significant growth in production compared to the same period last year, noting an increase of 12,000 mt in plate production.



Emphasizing the global reach of Oxin Steel Company's products, Mohammadi revealed that the company's plates are exported to 18 countries, underscoring its role as a key player in the international steel market. Notably, Iran stands among the select group of 10 countries worldwide that produce wide steel plates, positioning Oxin as a leading contributor to the global steel industry.



Furthermore, Mohammadi highlighted the substantial impact of Oxin Steel Company on Iran's economy, with the complex having generated employment opportunities for over 1,500 Iranians. This underscores the company's pivotal role in fostering economic growth and providing livelihoods for individuals across the country.



The World Steel Association (WSA) recently reported a notable 16.3 percent increase in steel production in Iran during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the corresponding period last year, reflecting the industry's resilience and growth trajectory. Located in the southern Khuzestan Province, Oxin Steel Company stands as Iran’s largest producer of heavy plates, contributing significantly to the nation's steel manufacturing sector.



Oxin Steel Company specializes in the production of heavy wide steel plates, offering products with widths ranging from 1,100 to 4,500 millimeters and thicknesses ranging from 8 to 150 mm. This unique capability positions Oxin as the sole local producer of such plates, further enhancing its importance within Iran's industrial landscape.

