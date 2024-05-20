Iranian MSC operates at full capacity to counter sanctions

(MENAFN) Mohammad-Yasser Tayyebnia, the managing director of Mobarakeh Steel Company (MSC), underscored the company's commitment to leveraging its full capacity to counteract the sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the First National Hope Media Cup in Tehran on Sunday, Tayyebnia highlighted MSC's strategic approach to steelmaking, emphasizing the utilization of domestic resources in its production processes.



As Iran's largest steelmaker, MSC takes pride in its position as the world's leading producer of direct-reduced iron, Tayyebnia noted. He emphasized that the company plays a pivotal role in supplying over 50 percent of Iran's steel across various key markets, including automotive, construction, household appliances, and packaging.



Despite facing sanctions, Tayyebnia reaffirmed MSC's commitment to operating at full capacity, stating that the company is tasked with overcoming the challenges posed by hostile measures through unwavering determination and efficiency. This steadfast approach reflects MSC's resilience and dedication to supporting Iran's industrial sector amidst external pressures.



The World Steel Association (WSA) recently reported a notable 16.3 percent increase in steel production in Iran during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, underscoring the sector's resilience and growth trajectory.



Located in southwestern Isfahan, MSC stands as the largest steel producer not only in Iran but also across the Middle East and North Africa region. Situated near the city of Mobarakeh, the state-owned company operates one of the largest industrial complexes in Iran. Commissioned after the Islamic Revolution in 1979, MSC commenced operations in 1993 and underwent significant modernization efforts in 2000.



The First National Hope Media Cup, hosted at the Comprehensive University of Islamic Revolution in Tehran, concluded on Sunday after fostering engagement and collaboration among participants. The event served as a platform for showcasing talent and promoting media excellence in Iran.

