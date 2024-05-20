TEDPIX ends Sunday’s session with 62,237 points drop

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) witnessed a significant downturn as TEDPIX, its main index, registered a loss of 62,237 points, settling at 2,106,439. This decline marked the second day of the Iranian calendar week, reflecting ongoing volatility in the market.



Among Iran's stock exchanges, the TSE holds particular prominence as the primary trading platform for equities. It stands alongside three other key exchanges: the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB). Together, these platforms play vital roles in facilitating various aspects of Iran's financial ecosystem.



In late April, Majid Eshghi, the Head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), reaffirmed the organization's commitment to supporting shareholders within the stock market. Addressing a gathering of economic stakeholders, including financial institutions, analysts, and media representatives, Eshghi acknowledged the heightened expectations placed on the stock market amidst political, social, and economic debates.



Eshghi acknowledged the complexity of prevailing market conditions and emphasized the SEO's determination to safeguard shareholders' rights. He highlighted the challenge of mistrust among shareholders, exacerbated by various factors, which has contributed to challenging market dynamics. In response, the SEO is prioritizing empathy and collaborative efforts to address these issues and restore confidence in the market.



The official also addressed concerns regarding private sector participation in the stock market, noting a reluctance among companies to offer their shares amidst perceived market uncertainties. Despite these challenges, Eshghi expressed confidence in the resilience of the market, citing previous experiences that suggest the current conditions are not sustainable in the long term. Through concerted efforts and strategic initiatives, the SEO aims to navigate the current challenges and foster a more stable and transparent environment for investors and companies alike.

